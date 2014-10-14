Lifestyle NYC workouts: Free and cheap exercise events this week Head to Xtend Barre this weekend to help raise money for the Young Survival Coalition in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Photo Credit: Xtend Barre By MEREDITH DELISO @themerryness October 14, 2014 1:59 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email WEDNESDAY 30-Day Fitness Challenge: Work out every day for 30 days at the 92nd Street Y and try for the chance to win a free year of membership. Register by Oct. 15, limited to first 60. 1395 Lexington Ave. Info and registration: 92y.org/fitchallenge Fall Fitness with inSHAPE: Get tips on your fall fitness regimen. Also featuring mini-workouts, giveaways and deals. 5:30-7 p.m., FREE. East Side Vitamin Shoppe, 1193 Third Ave. Info and RSVP: Eventbrite.com Lolë Run Club: Hosted by NYC fitness blogger Kelly Roberts of Run Selfie Repeat. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Meet at the Lolë Atelier Store, 112 Mercer St. Info and RSVP: facebook.com/lolenewyork/events THURSDAY Shape Up NYC --Dance Fitness: Get that cardio through this total-body workout. 11 a.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400 Marathon Training: Train for an upcoming race or just improve your running. 6:30 p.m., FREE. 867 Broadway. Info: paragonsports.com/trainwithus FRIDAY Shape Up NYC --Cardio Toning: Work your core through strength, balance and toning exercises. Noon, FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400 First-timers special: BFX Studio newcomers can sign up for any Friday evening class at the new Chelsea studio free of charge on their first visit. Promotion ends today. 555 Sixth Ave. Info and registration: bfxstudio.com SATURDAY Plié for Pink: In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this 75-minute Bootcamp class benefits the Young Survival Coalition. 11 a.m., $25 (donation). Xtend Barre Brooklyn Heights, 147 Remsen St. 2nd Fl. Info and registration: xtendbarreworkout.com EmblemHealth Live Healthy -- Zumba: This total-body workout combines dance movies with aerobics. 1:30-2:30 p.m., FREE. Houston Street Center, 273 Bowery. Info and registration: 866-653-1904 SUNDAY Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K: This American Cancer Society walkathon raises awareness and funds to fight breast cancer. Various locations and times, donation-based. Info and registration: makingstrides.acsevents.org Plié for Pink: In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this 75-minute Bootcamp class benefits the Young Survival Coalition. 12:30 p.m., $25 (donation). Xtend Barre Brooklyn Heights, 147 Remsen St. 2nd Fl. Info and registration: xtendbarreworkout.com MONDAY Marathon Training: Train for an upcoming race or just improve your running. 6:30 p.m., FREE. 867 Broadway. Info: paragonsports.com/trainwithus Winter Without the Blues: Learn how to prevent and manage Seasonal Affective Disorder. 6:30 p.m., from $24. 92nd Street Y, 1395 Lexington Ave. Info and RSVP: 212-415-5500 TUESDAY Marathon Training: Train for an upcoming race or just improve your running. 6:30 p.m., FREE. 867 Broadway. Info: paragonsports.com/trainwithus Men's Health, Above and Below the Waist: Lecture by Dr. Steven Lamm, with a multicourse menu based on his nutritional advice. 6:30 p.m., $150 (plus tax and tip). Bouley Botanical, 281 Church St. Info and RSVP: davidbouley.com By MEREDITH DELISO @themerryness Meredith has been a features editor with amNewYork since 2013, covering dining, health, travel and books. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.