Off-season rates at beach resorts

Just because it isn’t bathing suit weather anymore doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a beach resort. Now through early spring, many East Coast waterfront destinations are in the off-season, making it a good time to enjoy a resort (and its food, spa and other amenities) for less. Here’s a look at four year-round destinations for your next weekend escape:

Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

Enjoy the East End without the summer crowds with a stay at this all-season resort. Relax in the indoor seawater swimming pool, grab a bite to eat at the Seawater Grill, warm up in the steam room or, if it’s not too brisk, take a walk along the beachfront. You can also, of course, head into town for shopping, dining and more. Off-season rates start at $220/night weekdays, $290/night weekends; 290 Old Montauk Hwy., Montauk, New York, 631-668-2345, gurneysinn.com

The Nantucket Hotel & Resort

The island’s only all-season resort keeps guests coming year-round thanks to specials during the holidays and the New Year. When not exploring Nantucket or nearby Martha’s Vineyard, guests can recharge with a yoga class at the fitness center, relax in the sauna or enjoy the view from their suites. Off-season rates start at $175/night weekdays, $350/night weekends; 77 Easton St., Nantucket, Massachusetts, 508-310-1734, thenantuckethotel.com

Congress Hall

The oldest seaside resort in the country, Congress Hall overlooks the beaches of Cape May. Seasonal draws include Thanksgiving, a winter wonderland on its Grand Lawn, concerts and more. Guests will also be tempted to visit its spa for a massage or facial or grab a bite to eat in one of the resort’s several bars and restaurants, where ingredients are sourced from its own Beach Plum Farm. Off-season rates start at $110/night; 200 Congress Place, Cape May, New Jersey, 888-944-1816, caperesorts.com

Nags Head Inn

If you’re itching to head south, consider this sprawling hotel on the Outer Banks. At the 4-acre oceanfront resort, you can take a dip in the heated indoor pool, stroll the beach and gardens or head into town for shops and restaurants within walking distance. Off-season rates start at $80/night; 4701 South Virginia Dare Trail, Nags Head, North Carolina, 800-327-8881, nagsheadinn.com