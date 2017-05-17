Union Square Park Adoptapalooza brings 300 dogs, cats, rabbits to NYC

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

More than 300 animals are taking over Union Square Park on Sunday for Adoptapalooza.

The Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s Animals and the Petco Foundation partnered with more than 30 organizations and shelters to help find homes for hundreds of rescue animals.

Animal Care Centers of NYC, the ASPCA, Rescue Dogs Rock NYC and Bronx Tails Cat Rescue are among the local rescue groups participating.

Adoptable dogs, cats, puppies, kittens and rabbits will be hanging out in the park (rain or shine) from noon to 5 p.m. Potential adopters will have the opportunity to win prizes for their new furry friends, like pet care, grooming or training services, according to an event news release.

Aiko, a 10-year-old basset/beagle mix from Rescue Dogs Rock NYC, pictured, left, will head down to the event in hopes of finding her forever home. Amy, a 2-year-old terrier mix rescued from a high-kill shelter, pictured, right, will also be waiting for you in the park.