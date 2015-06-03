SJP’s new bridal shoes look very familiar…

Getting fictionally stood up by the fictional Mr. Big has not stopped Sarah Jessica Parker from creating something very real: bridal shoes.
The new collection launched Wednesday, but some of the heels looked quite familiar.
The SJP ‘Maddalena’ Pointy Toe Pump, which retails at $545 at Nordstrom, is a royal blue satin heel decked out with a glitzy “bejeweled vamp” at the toe.
In “Sex and the City: The Movie” Carrie has somewhat of a Cinderella moment in her new penthouse apartment with a pair of Manolo Blahnik Satin Pumps, available in royal blue for $965 at Saks Fifth Avenue.
While those were the “something blue” shoes to wear for 2008’s “SATC” obsessed brides, couldn’t SJP be a little more creative with her new 2015 shoe line?
Under a puffy Vivienne Westwood gown, you could probably wear a Manolo on one foot and the SJP original on the other, without anyone noticing the difference.