MAC is creating a Selena-inspired makeup collection!

A new collection from MAC has Selena fans “falling in love” all over again.

The Mexican-born singer died 20 years ago this year, but her fan base is bigger than ever. And after a Change.org petition urging the makeup company “to release a ‘Selena Quintanilla for MAC’ limited edition collection” generated 37,000 signatures, they were motivated to deliver, according to BuzzFeed.

MAC listened. And on Thursday they announced via Instagram that #MACSelena will debut sometime in 2016.

The singer’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar she and Selena always talked about creating a makeup line.

“If Selena were here she would be beyond ecstatic to have this happening,” Quintanilla said. “History is being made.”

There aren’t any images or details on what will be in the collection yet, but we hope they’ll include her classic red lipstick!