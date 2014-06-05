Sharon Levine attempts first solo female paddleboard down Hudson

The 131-mile journey goes from Albany to Manhattan.

Iona Island, top center, and the Hudson River from an overlook south of the Bear Mountain Bridge. Photo Credit: Landmarc

This Sunday, Sharon “Mac” Levine will attempt to be the first female solo-paddle boarder to make the 131-mile journey from Albany to Manhattan down the Hudson River.

Levine is trying to raise awareness for Concrete Safaris, the urban environmental organization she founded to promote healthy living for children in East Harlem. She hopes the organization will reach 1,700 children this year through outdoor programming, such as biking and gardening.

Levine will depart from Albany’s Yacht Club Sunday and begin paddling toward Manhattan, a journey she estimates will take about 10 days. She’ll carry all the gear she needs for the entire journey.

“I was itching for adventure,” she said. “And I want to raise funds and awareness for children’s outdoor play.”

The weather is looking good for the adventurer, this week is supposed to be hot and muggy up and down the Hudson-ideal weather for paddle boarding.

“Paddle-boarding is a whole body experience,” Levine said. “It is spiritual, it is emotional, it is physical.”

Those interested can find more information on Levine and Concrete Safaris at www.concretesafaris.org.