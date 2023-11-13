LEGO launches ‘Snow Throw’ competition at 5th Avenue store

Eva Chen teams up with the LEGO Group to launch the world’s first transatlantic Snow Throw. Eva and her children Ren and Tao officially launched the LEGO® Snow Throw at the LEGO Store on 5th Avenue. The LEGO® Snow Throw is an interactive, digital competition whereby shoppers at the New York and London LEGO Stores playfully going head-to-head this holiday season to see which city can throw the most digitized LEGO® snowballs and score the most points on November 08, 2023 in New York City.

With the holiday season approaching, LEGO is launching a new interactive competition known as the “Snow Throw”, the world’s first Transatlantic virtual snow competition for consumers in New York and London who will go head-to-head in this extraordinary competition.

On Nov. 8, Native New Yorker and fashion icon Eva Chen, along with her two children Ren and Tao, threw the first snowball, throwing the snowballs against Millie’s family who were playing at the LEGO Group’s London store in Leicester Square. New Yorkers can try their hand at the experience at the 5th Avenue LEGO store, located at 636 5th Ave.

“Who doesn’t love a snowball contest, especially one playing against the other side of the world! My kids and I had so much fun taking part in the LEGO Snow Throw and throwing the first snowballs for New York. New Yorkers are nothing if not competitive and I hope our London friends across the pond are ready for us to go all out!” said Chen. “What a fun addition to a shopping trip this holiday season. My family and I will definitely be coming back to the LEGO Store, 5th Avenue to help add some more points to the scoreboard—we’re in it to win it!”

In addition to the Snow Throw activation, visitors to the store can also take part in the LEGO Group’s annual Build to Give initiative, where LEGO fans can build a heart from LEGO bricks and upload it to social media with the hashtag #BuildtoGive. For each creation shared, the LEGO Group will donate a set to a child in need through charity partners including Save the Children.

The LEGO® Snow Throw will be live in the LEGO 5th Avenue store window throughout the holiday season.