Nordstrom launches new Sky High Farm Workwear pop-up at NYC flagship

Nordstrom is partnering with Sky High Farm Workwear to unveil a new immersive installation in the store’s flagship location in Manhattan.

Starting on April 13, Nordstrom will launch the Sky High Farm [email protected] pop-up shop, featuring pieces from the brand’s collection. The pop-up will be available in-store and online at nordstrom.com through May 7.

Founded by Daphne Seybold and Dan Colen, Sky High Farm Workwear is a mission-driven brand that shares its values, striving to set a new standard for responsible and ethical goods and services, and promoting community-based advocacy. The brand supports the ongoing work of the New York-based Sky High Farm, a nonprofit working to ensure that everyone has access to the resources they need to sustain themselves, such as high-quality food, while working to further plans for food security and food sovereignty.

“Sky High Farm Workwear was conceived as a philanthropic model for a brand with the goal of harnessing the power of popular culture and commerce to greater ends – the fight for food access and sovereignty. To materialize and sustain this vision we are dependent on the support of our mission-aligned retail partners: Nordstrom, Olivia Kim and her team exemplify the most holistic kind of commitment to what we are building. We are grateful for the opportunity to share our brand and the work of nonprofit Sky High Farm with their customers and community,” said Seybold, Co-CEO and CMO Sky High Farm Universe.

The Sky High Farm [email protected] pop-up will include the brand’s collaborations with Quil Lemons, Ally Bo, Converse and more, as well as denim matching sets, sweatsuits, embroidered shirts, knitwear, worker boots and sneakers. The pop-up will also feature an exclusive offering of reimagined vintage pieces customized by Sky High Farm Workwear’s team in the Hudson Valley.

“I truly admire Dan and Daphne’s vision and creativity in building a brand that supports a strong purpose. I have had the opportunity to spend time at Sky High Farm, seeing firsthand the important work that they do to support food access is inspiring. More than ever before, we know that people want to support brands that share their values, own their environmental and social impact and have a meaningful story to tell. I am excited to share the world of Sky High Farm Universe with our Nordstrom customers,” said Olivia Kim, Senior Vice President of Creative Merchandising at Nordstrom.

To celebrate the launch, Nordstrom is hosting an event at the flagship with a panel with Seybold and Lemons moderated by Nordstrom Men’s Fashion Director, Jian DeLeon. The event will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on April 13, with the panel beginning at 6 p.m.

Nordstrom’s flagship store is located at 225 West 57th Street.