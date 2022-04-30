Here’s are some places in NYC where you can treat your mom to a nice meal on Mother’s Day

As you celebrate mothers and women that have impacted your life this weekend, you should consider not only filling their hearts with love but also their stomachs. Here is a guide to the best food places in New York City to ensure your mother has an enjoyable Mother’s Day weekend!

Celebrate Mom at NoMo SoHo | 9 Crosby St, New York, NY 10013

This will be “A Mom-entous Occasion.” At NoMo SoHo, guests will receive a bouquet of flowers upon arrival, an in-room “MOM-osa” bar and a $150 credit to one of the restaurant’s eateries: NoMo Kitchen or cocktail bar Nina’s. There will also be brunch that features a live jazz band with Melanie Marod. A special menu offering – a zucchini bread waffle with cream cheese sauce and grapefruit-jalapeno marmalade, a three-course prix-fixe menu with a glass of champagne bottomless mimosas. On Mother’s day, the restaurant will offer special dinner, including seared branzino with baby bok choy, garlic chips and spicy miso broth and lobster agnolotti with chanterelle mushrooms, English peas and a brown butter sauce.

Isla & Co. | 107 N. 12th Street

Near The William Vale in Williamsburg, this new restaurant features Executive Chef Matt Foley, formerly of two Michelin-starred Marea in New York City. Splurge a bit and take your mother to this elegant restaurant. Reservations can be made by visiting https://www.isla-co.com/.

Amali | 115 E. 60th St.

This Mediterranean-inspired eatery serves jumbo lump crab cakes with English pea remoulade, chili, and mint, along with many other scrumptious food items this Mother’s Day. The special menu also includes a delicious Pastry Basket with Croissants, Pan au Chocolate, and fresh sticky Cinnamon Rolls. To make a reservation, visit https://www.amalinyc.com/.

Bar Marseille | 190 Beach 69th St

This French restaurant located in the Rockaways captures the essence of flavors along the French Riviera, with inspiration from North Africa, Greece, Italy and Spain. The two Mother’s Day specialties they offer are Lobster Tagliatelle with tomato and fresh basil and a Crispy Crab Cake topped with Red Peppers, Aioli, and fresh lime. To make a reservation, visit https://www.barmarseille.com/.

Grimaldi’s | 656 6th Ave, New York, NY 10010

On Sunday, May 8, Mother’s Day, the restaurant, Grimaldi will offer a $40 meal deal that will include an 18” Cheese Pizza, a large Caesar Salad, and a bottle of La Marca Prosecco and a gift for Mom.

Conrad New York Downtown | 102 North End Ave, New York, NY 10282

For Mother’s day this year, you can forget all of the failed attempts to impress your mother with your art skills and head over to Conrad New York Midtown at their “Mommy & Me” event. Partnering with Blue Mercury and Kendra Scott, this one-day-only pop-up will be on May 7. Guests will receive complimentary beauty touch-ups by Blue Mercury and create custom jewelry pieces, curating their own piece of jewelry, choosing from their favorite stones, charms and pendants in the Kendra Scott brand.

Magnolia Bakery | 89 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017

In celebration of Mother’s Day, Magnolia Bakery is offering some specials! Mother’s Day cupcakes, $34.50 for a box of 6, sampler pack $65, cake $70, and the brand new Buttercream Flower Cookies $24!

Michelin-Starred Musket Room | 265 Elizabeth St, New York, NY 10012

Brunch will be offered through a 3-course menu. Dishes made by Executive Chef Mary Attea like Japanese Hamachi Tartare with ponzu, furikake & tapioca; and Duck Confit with sorana beans, green garlic, watercress and slow cooked egg. Desserts created by Executive Pastry Chef Camari Mick featuring vacherin with carrot sorbet, cream cheese and pecan. Price: $55. Sunday, May 8th, 12 to 3 p.m.

Lamia’s Fish Market | 47 Avenue B, New York, NY 10009

They will have elaborate Mother’s Day specials. Each mom who visits will get a complimentary welcome cocktail, a Mommy’s Poppin Banana Flambe Martini with nutmeg complete with a bubble on top to pop. For dinner, chef, and fellow mom Lamia Funti, will debut a new menu offering, a Make Your Own Risotto for Two, beginning at $42. Each mom will also be entered into a raffle to win prizes like a cooking class and many more goodies! More information and reservations can be made by visiting https://www.lamiasfishmarket.com/.

Fine & Rare | 9 E 37th St, New York, NY 10016

Fine & Rare is offering a special Mother’s Day Brunch Pre-Fixe Menu where guests can enjoy live jazz from 12 to 3 p.m. for $85 per person. Treat mom this holiday with a choice of menu items such as Jumbo Lump Crab Omelet, Steak and Eggs, Stuffed Half Maine Lobster, Cherry Clafoutis, and more! Make your reservation today! https://fineandrare.nyc/mothers-day-brunch/

David Burke Tavern | 135 E 62nd St, New York, NY 10065

The tavern will offer a $65 three-course brunch menu (complemented by a $25 two-courser for kids), showcasing American cuisine. Menu staples like Burke’s signature Lobster Dumplings and dishes like Darkloom Heirloom Tomato Salad, marinated goat cheese and Spring Onion Tart, fresh ricotta, aged cheddar, bacon, lemons zest, spiced whipped honey and hazelnuts are among the appetizer highlights. Desserts range from Burke’s famous Cheesecake Pops to a Chocolate Caramel Raspberry Dome confection. Mother’s Day Brunch is available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. https://davidburketavern.com/.

Estuary at One15° Brooklyn Marina | 159 Bridge Park Dr, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Celebrate mom by the water with a special a la carte prepared by appointed Executive Chef Dennis Hatzinger. Options are, dressed oysters, citrus and pepper compote; crabcake, served over pineapple salsa with chipotle aioli; Roasted Half Duck with garlic herb fingerling potato and grilled asparagus; Ramp Risotto with jumbo shrimp & clams and Butter Poached Salmon, dijon cream sauce, broccoli rabe, polenta. https://www.estuarybrooklyn.com/

Lindens | 2 Renwick St, New York, NY 10013

For Mother’s Day, Lindens offers two menu specials for brunch and dinner. Start off the Mother’s Day pre-fixe brunch ($55/pp) with your choice of Bloody Mary, Mimosa or Bellini. Then diving into a spring carrot ravioli with pancetta, brown butter, and 5-year aged banyuls vinegar; buttermilk Pancakes with mixed berries, whipped cream and maple syrup, and it’s signature Cheeseburger or Impossible Burger with grilled onions, lettuce and cherry pepper relish. For dinner, treat her to its Harvest Dinner, a three-course pre-fixe ($65/pp) with natural and organic wine pairing ($40/pp); there also be Sea Bass with grilled fennel, port wine, scallops, salsa verde and Strawberry Rhubarb Crème Brulee for dessert. https://www.lindensnyc.com/