This week’s sample sales: J.Crew, rag & bone and more

Amanda Uprichard: June 23-25, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 231 W. 39th St. (Suite 918), btwn Seventh and Eighth aves., 646-596-7828 x 102. The designer’s signature silk dresses and more women’s items are 50-75% off.

DL1961: June 24-26, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 530 Seventh Ave. (Suite 1505), btwn 38th and 39th sts. Women’s and men’s jeans and more are 50-70% off.

Various designers: June 24-26, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Clothingline: 261 W. 36th St. (second floor), btwn Seventh and Eighth aves. Women’s clothing, footwear and accessoriesfrom designers including Elizabeth and James and Halston Heritage are discounted at this Vente-Privee sale.

rag & bone: June 24, 1-8 p.m.; June 25-26, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; June 27, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 410 W. 16th St., at Ninth Ave. Apparel and accessories for men and women are deeply discounted.

J.Crew: June 24-28, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; June 29, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Women’s, Crewcuts and Madewell: 260 Fifth Ave., btwn 28th and 29th sts.; Men’s: 225 Fifth Ave., btwn 26th and 27th sts., 212-725-5400. Spring and summer apparel, shoes, jewelry and more for men, women and kids are up to 60% off.

Yosi Samra: June 25-26, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. 515 Greenwich St. (fourth floor), btwn Vandam and Spring sts., 646-837-7790. Shoes are 60-70% off.

Jennifer Fisher: June 26, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; June 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 270 Lafayette St. (Suite 904), at Prince St. Brass jewelry is on sale. Credit cards only.

Matt Bernson: June 26-28, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; June 29, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. 427 W. 14th St., at Washington St. Footwear and accessories are up to 70% off.

Christopher Fischer Cashmere: June 26-29, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. 80 Wooster St., btwn Spring and Broome sts. Cashmere items and more for men, women, baby and the home are up to 80% off.

Calyspo St. Barth: June 26-July 6 — Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun., noon-6 p.m. 426 Broome St., at Crosby St., Dresses, tops and caftans are up to 70% off.

