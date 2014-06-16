NYC sample sales: Rebecca Taylor, Candela, SoulCycle and more

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Rebecca Taylor: June 16-19, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; June 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 260 Fifth Ave., btwn 28th and 29th sts., 212-725-5400. Pieces from the spring collection are up to 70% off.

Candela: June 17, noon-7 p.m.; June 18-19, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. 584 Broadway (Suite 606), btwn Houston and Prince sts., 646-398-0393. Apparel and shoes are up to 75% off.

Mylo Dweck Maternity: June 18-19, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. 620 Fifth Ave., at 56th St., 917-402-7847. Maternity fashions from designers including J Brand, Michael Stars, and Vince are up to 70% off.

SoulCycle: June 18-20, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; June 21, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 12 W. 27th St., btwn Sixth Ave. and Broadway. Tees, tanks, tights, sweats and more from the indoor cycling studio’s workout clothing line are at least 40% off. Men’s and women’s styles are available. Credit cards only.

Ramy Brook: June 18-20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 231 W. 39th St. (Suite 720), btwn Seventh and Eighth aves. Tops, dresses, pants and more are up to 75% off.

Gary Graham: June 19-21, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Gary Graham boutique: 176 Franklin St., btwn Hudson and Greenwich sts. Womenswear is up to 90% off.

Ippolita: June 21-22, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; June 23-24, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Fine jewelry is on sale, with gold pieces up to 60% off and all other items up to 65% off.