Tess Giberson: July 30-Aug. 1, noon-8 p.m.; Aug. 2, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Aug. 3, noon-6 p.m. 97 Crosby St. (#1), btwn. Spring and Prince sts., 212-226-1932. Womenswear is up to 80% off.

Jennifer Oullette: Aug. 1, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 1181 Broadway (fifth floor), at 28th St. Men’s and women’s hats, plus hair accessories, are on sale.

Pamela Love: Aug. 2, 12-6 p.m. 143 W. 29th St. (fifth floor), btwn. Sixth and Seventh aves. Jewelry is up to 75% off. Credit cards only.