Tinder talk: amNY’s newest columnist tackles modern dating in NYC

Matthew Hogan is here to help with modern dating in the Big Apple.

I moved into New York City on March 1, 2014 – yes, that’s less than a year. I realize that if this were baseball, I’d be considered a rookie.

Having said that, I’d also be a strong “Rookie of the Year” candidate, because I’ve been on more dates with women in 10 months than most NYC singles will go on in 10 years.

I’ve been on dates with all types of women: Newly single, new to the city, moms (not kidding), and tons of others.

Where do I meet most of these women? Tinder.

For those unfamiliar with Tinder, it’s a dating app that allows singles within a certain area to talk, if they both like each other, and match based on looks and whatever info they put in their profile.

If you don’t like someone, you swipe left. If you do, you swipe right. If they also swipe right on you, it’s a match, and the romance begins (not really). Essentially, Tinder is online dating for dummies.

There are endless resources, aka men/women, on Tinder. This isn’t the middle-of-nowhere Nebraska – we’re in the Big Apple. The City That Never Sleeps. The City So Nice, They Named It Twice. OK, you get the point. I’ve had my match radius set at 10 miles – it goes up to 99 miles, but I wouldn’t recommend that – and I’ve never run out of women in NYC.

Whether you’re looking for some “no strings attached” fun or Mr./Mrs. Right, Tinder is an all-you-can-eat buffet, for lack of a better term.

What is the purpose of this column? To help you out, regardless of what you’re looking for.

If you want to find the man/woman of your life, I’ll give you some solid tips on what to do and what not to do. If you haven’t hit a home run in a while – yes, that’s code for sex – I’ve got you covered. I’ll talk about everything from setting up your profile to your first date and everything in between.

I don’t like being compared to Will Smith in the movie “Hitch,” but trust me ladies and gentlemen, I’m a professional.

Head to amNY.com every Friday for Matthew’s latest column. To inquire about NYC dating advice, email him at amnydating@gmail.com. Your question may appear in a future column, but no names will be used.