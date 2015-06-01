Where to party in NYC this summer

Hey, party people. There’s something for everyone this summer, from laid-back rooftop grooves to outdoor daytime bashes to early-morning raves. Here’s where to find parties throughout the summer.

Party with Questlove: Bowl Train

The legend himself continues his Thursday night residency at Brooklyn Bowl, pulling from his 50,000-plus records to spin hip-hop, house and more that will get your grooving on the dance floor until early Friday. Thursdays at 11:30 p.m., $10; 61 Wythe Ave., Williamsburg, 718-963-3369

Rooftop life: Select Summer Fridays

Forget happy hour; hit up this laid-back party going five years strong above the Meatpacking District this summer, hosted by Good People and featuring seasonal cocktails, tunes spun by resident DJ Project Matt with special guests and an amazing view. Select Fridays from 3 p.m.-sunset; Le Bain at The Standard, High Line, 444 W. 13th St.

Art party: MoMa PS1 Warm Up

This Saturday summer staple returns to MoMa PS1’s courtyard, with experimental live music, DJs and, of course, art. This year features a water-themed installation by architecture firm Andres Jaque / Office for Political Innovation. M. Wells Dinette will supply the cocktails, as well as serve grab-and-go eats. Saturdays from June 27-Sept. 5 from 3-9 p.m., $20/$18 in advance; 22-25 Jackson Ave., Long Island City

Day-time dance party: Mister Sunday

Send out the weekend with this all-ages summer party with resident DJs Justin Carter and Eamon Harkin. When you’re not on the dance floor, enjoy grub from Country Boys and Nowadays. Next up June 7, 14, 21 and 28 from 3-9 p.m., $15; 644 Second Ave., Sunset Park

Say goodbye: Westgay

On July 1, the Westway is closing to make way for luxury condos. Before that happens, there will be several special events and parties at the West Village club — as well as the last days of the regular Tuesday-night gay party, Westgay, hosted by Frankie Sharpe. Expect special guests, drink deals and tons of crowds as the city says goodbye to the weekly party. Tuesdays in June, 10 p.m.-4 a.m.; 75 Clarkson St.

Early morning rave: DAYBREAKER

Get moving before you have your morning coffee with this early-morning dance party. This month, it’s hosting a special weeklong affair in NYC benefiting different charities each day: June 8 at Monarch Rooftop benefiting AbilityList; June 9 at Gilded Lily benefiting Rainforest Alliance; June 10 at Highline Ballroom benefiting Save the Children; June 11 at Cielo benefiting Atlas: DIY!; and a surprising location on June 12 benefiting Founders Farm. Each day starts with yoga from 6-7 a.m. followed by dancing from 7-9 a.m., with DJs, performance artists, breakfast treats and more on hand. $30 dance party/$45 dance and yoga

Get grooving at LeFrak Center at Lakeside Prospect Park’s Friday night roller disco party, curated by Lola Star. Think DJs, technicolored skaters, hula hoopers, disco lights and themes including Queen, Madonna, ’80s pop and ’70s disco where you can dress the part. The 21-and-over parties will also feature cocktails available rink-side at Bluestone Cafe and Bluestone Vista Lounge. Fridays now through Oct. 2 from 7:30-10 p.m., $18; 171 East Drive, Prospect Park, 718-462-0040