Trio of attackers sought for slashing man in Midtown incident | amNewYork

Detectives need the public’s help in finding three assailants who slashed and beat up a 22-year-old man during a confrontation in Midtown Manhattan earlier this week.

The NYPD released photos of the suspects sought for the Oct. 22 attack, which occurred at 11 p.m. at the corner of West 45th Street and 6th Avenue.

Law enforcement sources said the victim got into an altercation with the group; the reason was not disclosed. The argument turned violent when one of the suspects pulled out a sharp instrument and slashed the victim repeatedly about the body, causing him to fall to the ground.

Following the bloody attack, cops reported, the suspects fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Officers from the Midtown North Precinct responded to the incident. The victim was taken by private means to Cornell Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition while being treated for lacerations, pain and bruising.

Each of the suspects is believed to be between 20 and 30 years of age. They are shown in this screenshot, released by the NYPD on Oct. 23, captured by a security camera prior to the Oct. 22 assault.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.