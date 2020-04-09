Crook shoved senior man to ground to steal his at Manhattan bank

Detectives need the public’s help in finding a thief who confronted a senior citizen at a Manhattan bank, then assaulted him to steal his cash.

The NYPD released video Thursday of the incident, which occurred at 9:45 a.m. on March 21 at the Citibank located at 333 Park Ave. South in Gramercy.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator confronted the 75-year-old man moments after the victim withdrew money from the bank’s ATM. Cops said the crook produced an unknown object and demanded his cash.

Seconds later, the victim got into a physical struggle with the bandit. The video shows the suspect just after he pushed the man to the ground, then fleeing the scene.

Cops said the crook got away with the victim’s wallet, which contained his identification, bank cards and $150.

The incident was reported to the 13th Precinct. Police said the victim did not suffer injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the perpetrator’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.