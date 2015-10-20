What if we could see the future?

Attention, movie geeks: Wednesday is “Back to the Future” day. Yep, Oct. 21, 2015, marks the day that time travelers Marty McFly and Doc (Emmet) Brown arrived here from 1985, according to the “Back to the Future” movie trilogy.

Today most of us are more concerned about the New York Mets moving ahead than McFly advancing in time. Can the Mets hang in and win the World Series this year? Not according to “Back to the Future Part II,” which predicted decades ago that the Chicago Cubs would capture this year’s crown. Boo!

But not to worry. The movie also predicted dog-walking robots.

In “BTTF II,” McFly finds a 2015 world of flying cars, but no cellphones. Back to the drawing board for Doc Brown’s flux capacitor time travel enabler?

Not so fast. U.S. company Terrafugia is working on car-planes, including the four-seat TF-X, which can take off and land without a runway, according to Scientific American. The company’s two-seat Transition, which features foldable wings and fits inside a standard garage, will be available in 2017 for the bargain price of $279,000.

Other “BTTF” predictions, including hover boards and self-lacing shoes, were never fulfilled — at least not yet. But what if McFly arrived in the real 2015? What would he make of the Internet? Dating Naked? 1976 Olympic decathlon champion and “world’s greatest male athlete” Bruce Jenner transitioning to Caitlyn?

If you were offered a similar opportunity to see the future, would you take it? I wouldn’t. One can deal with disasters as they happen, but knowing them ahead of time? No thanks. As playwright Tracy Letts said, “Thank God we can’t tell the future. We’d never get out of bed.”

Nonetheless, psychics continue to do a brisk business, as do marketers of “BTTF” products. Back to the Future Day includes a blitz of merchandise, including a Blu-ray and DVD “BTTF” trilogy package and a “Back in Time” documentary. You can even attend a one-night only showing of “BTTF II” at select theaters tonight. Better get my ticket before they sell out.

Just kidding. I’m staying home to watch the game. As a Mets fan, I have no doubts about the future.

Ya gotta believe!

Playwright Mike Vogel blogs at newyorkgritty.net.