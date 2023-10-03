Republicans in disarray: Speaker McCarthy faces removal vote, Dem leader Jeffries to support his ouster

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a closed-door meeting with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and other House Republicans after Gaetz filed a motion to oust McCarthy from his leadership role, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The House is set to vote Tuesday on ousting Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his office amid ongoing dysfunction in the Republican majority.

Brooklyn Democrat and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, meanwhile, said the Democratic caucus would support the motion to vacate the chair, but called upon House Republicans to settle their own “civil war” themselves.

McCarthy had insisted he would not cut a deal with Democrats to remain in power as he faces a challenge from his hard-right critics through the “motion to vacate” from Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, a strident critic allied with Donald Trump. It would take the support of only a handful of Republicans from his slim majority to remove McCarthy as speaker if Democrats vote in favor alongside the conservative rebels.

If the motion to vacate is successful, the House would be thrown into the kind of chaos experienced in January, when it took 15 votes over three days and nights for McCarthy to be elected speaker. Republican hardliners like Gaetz continually opposed McCarthy throughout the process in order to wrangle various concessions from him to advance their own agenda.

As of Tuesday afternoon, McCarthy’s fate was deeply uncertain. In a closed-door meeting with the Republican caucus that morning, the Californian told his colleagues: Let’s get on with it.

“If I counted how many times someone wanted to knock me out, I would have been gone a long time ago,” McCarthy said at the Capitol after a private morning meeting.

It’s a stunning moment for the embattled McCarthy that serves as the most severe challenge yet, a potential punishment sparked by his weekend decision to work with Democrats to keep the federal government open rather than risk a shutdown. So far, several hard-right Republicans said they are ready to oppose McCarthy.

At the Capitol, both Republicans and Democrats met privately behind closed doors ahead of what would be a historic afternoon vote.

McCarthy appeared confident he would win this round, but acknowledged it may not be the last word. Gaetz has indicated he is not done fighting the speaker, and could try again as many times as he likes.

Republicans are upset that McCarthy relied on Democratic votes Saturday to approve the temporary measure to keep the government running until Nov. 17. Some would have preferred a government shutdown as they fight for deeper spending cuts.

But Democrats are also upset at McCarthy for walking away from the debt deal that he made with President Joe Biden earlier this year that already set federal spending levels as he emboldens his right-flank to push for steep spending reductions.

Jeffries, in a statement posted on X (the site formerly known as Twitter), also cited other reasons for Democratic support to vacate the chair — including rule changes that hard-right Republican House members supported to make such a motion easier to file; including “highly partisan poison pills” in legislation to undermine the National Defense Authorization Act; and launching an “illegitimate impeachment inquiry” against President Joe Biden without first authorizing it in a full House vote, contrary to what McCarthy had previously pledged.

“House Democrats remain unwilling to find common ground on an enlightened path forward,” Jeffries wrote in his statement. “Unfortunately, our extreme Republican colleagues have shown no willingness to do the same. It is now the responsibility of the GOP members to end the House Republican Civil War.”

Jeffries, as the Democratic caucus leader, would potentially become speaker if a majority of House members were to elect him, which is unlikely given Republicans currently hold the most seats.

The speaker of the House is the third-highest elected office in the United States, and second to the vice president in the line of succession.