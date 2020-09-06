Dastardly duo sought for beating up bus driver in the East Village

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police released video footage Sunday morning of two people who beat up an MTA bus driver who ejected them in the East Village last week.

Law enforcement sources said the attack happened at 10:50 p.m. on Aug. 31 in front of 51 Astor Place.

Moments earlier, according to authorities, the bus driver on the M2 route spotted the man and woman making threats to another passenger on board. The driver then ordered the pair off the bus at the corner of East 8th and Lafayette Streets.

The driver then stopped the bus for a break at 51 Astor Place, where the two ejected passengers forcibly opened the front door. Cops said the male suspect then told the woman, “Beat him up,” and the woman punched the driver in the face.

Following the attack, the dastardly duo fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 9th Precinct. The bus driver was treated at New York Downtown Hospital for minor injuries to his head.

Cops described the female assailant as having a medium build and a light complexion, standing 5 feet, 2 inches tall, with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black face mask, a blue shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers while carrying a large backpack and pushing a piece of luggage with wheels.

Police said the male suspect had a light complexion and a medium build, standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with black hair and a black beard. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, a white shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The assault was one of three attacks on MTA employees citywide that occurred on Aug. 31-Sept. 1. Assaulting an MTA employee is a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison upon conviction.