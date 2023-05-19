Quantcast
Police & Fire

59-year-old man dead after being gunned down inside Brooklyn housing complex: NYPD

Police crime scene tape.
Police tape (file photo).
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A 59-year-old man was fatally shot inside a public housing complex in Brooklyn Thursday.

Pernell Webster was gunned down at around 4:05 p.m. on the 13th floor of the NYHCA Saratoga Houses development, located on Saratoga Avenue in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of the borough.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Webster, who lived just a few blocks away from the scene of the shooting, with gunshot wounds to the arm and torso. He was transported to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

 

