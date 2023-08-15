Marc Jensen, pictured, has been indicted on hate crime charges for allegedly attacking an Asian couple in Manhattan in May (NYPD)

A Boston man who allegedly assaulted an Asian couple in Manhattan while spewing out racist remarks earlier this year has been indicted on hate crimes charges, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday.

Marc Jensen, 33, has been indicted on two counts of Assault in the Third Degree as a Hate Crime and two counts of Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree, a misdemeanor hate crime.

The indictment stems from a May 23 incident when Jensen allegedly attacked a 39-year-old man and 39-year-old woman while they were getting into an Uber on West 32nd Street at around 1:30 a.m. The victims are a married couple of Korean descent.

Jensen allegedly approached the couple, uttered anti-Chinese remarks and then spat in the woman’s face, police said. He then pulled her husband out of the car and assaulted him.

The assault, according to authorities, was interrupted when bystanders intervened, at which point Jensen allegedly fled the scene. The man sustained minor injuries to his legs, while the woman was not injured.

“As alleged, Marc Jensen spewed hateful anti-Chinese remarks before physically attacking this couple as they waited to turn in after a dinner out in Manhattan,” said District Attorney Alvin Bragg in a statement. “My Office’s dedicated and specially trained hate crimes prosecutors will continue to investigate incidents of hate and bias in our communities. My thoughts are with the victims of this attack.”

The NYPD nabbed Jensen after receiving a Crimestoppers tip.