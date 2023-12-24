Bronx armed robber sought for shooting young man in apartment building

The armed robber suspect of shooting a man in a Bronx apartment building lobby on Dec. 22, 2023.

Detectives in the Bronx are looking for the armed robber who shot a man during a stickup inside an apartment building lobby on Friday afternoon.

On Sunday morning, the NYPD released footage of the assailant responsible for the shooting, which occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 at 1451 Washington Ave. in Claremont Village.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police learned that the suspect approached the 22-year-old male victim inside the lobby, displayed a firearm and demanded cash.

At some point during the robbery, cops said, the perpetrator opened fire, striking the young man in the abdomen. Thereafter, the suspect fled the scene on foot heading toward Webster Avenue.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct responded to the incident after receiving a 911 call. They located the wounded victim at a location across the street from the Washington Avenue building where the shooting occurred.

EMS rushed him to Lincoln Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

As shown in the footage, the shooter wore a black hooded sweatshirt, ripped light-blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Dec. 17, according to the most recent CompStat report, the 42nd Precinct had seen 32 shootings, the same number it had at the same point last year. Robberies, however, were down 3.3% year-to-date.