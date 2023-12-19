Bronx armed robbers sought for two store stickups in 60 minutes: NYPD

The three Bronx armed robbers sought for two store stickups on Nov. 17, 2023.

Police in the Bronx are looking for armed robbers behind two store stickups on the same day, nearly an hour apart, last month.

The NYPD released on Monday night images of the three perpetrators responsible for the Nov. 17 heists, the first of which occurred at about 10:08 a.m. at a bodega located at 575 East 137th St. in Mott Haven.

Law enforcement sources said three crooks walked into the location. One of the suspects approached a store employee, a 47-year-old man, displayed a firearm and demanded money.

The other two perpetrators, cops said, raided the cash register, stealing an undetermined amount of currency.

Following the theft, authorities reported, the suspects fled the store on foot and were last seen heading eastbound along East 138th Street toward Cypress Avenue.

But 52 minutes later, according to police, the terrible trio showed up at a bodega located at 747 Concourse Village West at 11 a.m. Nov. 17.

The gun-toting member of the trio, law enforcement sources said, pointed a firearm at a 24-year-old male worker at the establishment and demanded cash.

Police reported that the other two suspects went through the cash register and stole an undetermined amount of money.

Following the theft, the three perpetrators fled the store on foot, and were last seen heading northbound on Concourse Village West, authorities said.

Both capers were reported to the 40th and 44th Precincts, respectively. There were no reported injuries.

Police described the three bandits as follows:

A man with a dark complexion with a slim build, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall; he was last seen wearing a black ski mask, a black jacket, black pants and black-and-white sneakers.

A man with a medium complexion and a medium build, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall; he was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word Carhartt on the sleeves, black pants, a blue-and-white glove on his left hand, and black-and-white sneakers while carrying a white-and-red backpack.

A man with a slim build standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall; he was last seen wearing a black coat, black gloves, gray sweatpants and black sneakers while carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call CrimeStoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.