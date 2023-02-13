Quantcast
Bronx

Early morning blaze tears through four Bronx houses, injures two firefighters

By Lloyd Mitchell Posted on
Photo Feb 13 2023, 7 31 02 AM
A fire tore through three Wallace Avenue houses early Monday morning.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A three-alarm fire tore through four private houses in the Bronx and left two firefighters injured Monday morning.

Units pulled up to 1853 Wallace Ave. just after 6:20 a.m. on Feb. 13 to find 1853, 1857, 1861 and 1863 Wallace Ave. in flames and heavy smoke and fire conditions coming from the rear of the four buildings.

Firefighters work to battle the blaze.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Assistant Deputy Chief John Sarrocco said on the scene that FDNY personnel deployed five hose-lines to knock down the main body of the fire.

“Members did a tremendous job under punishing conditions,” he said.

More than 130 firefighters worked to subdue the flames, which tore through three Bronx homes Monday morning.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals for treatment, according to Fire Department officials.

In all, 33 units and 138 firefighters worked to battle the blaze, which was deemed under control shortly after 7:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and has been deemed potentially suspicious, according to officials.

