Bronx man gunned down across the street from his home, suspect wanted: cops

Detectives in the Bronx are looking for the gunman who shot a 28-year-old man to death steps away from the victim’s home on Friday night.

Police said Denzel Plummer, 28, was slain outside an apartment building at 281 East 161st St., just across the street from his residence, in Melrose at about 3:50 p.m. on July 14.

Officers from the 44th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found Plummer shot in the chest.

Police believe Plummer was shot after becoming involved in a dispute; it’s not clear, at this point, what led up to the argument, sources familiar with the investigation said Saturday.

EMS rushed him to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have yet to identify a suspect in the shooting, sources reported. The weapon used in the shooting has not yet been recovered.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 44th Precinct reported a 12.1% decrease in shootings year-to-date through July 9 of this year, according to the latest CompStat report, from 33 at the same point in 2022 to 29 today. Shooting victims also fell 5.3%, from 38 to 36.