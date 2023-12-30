Street of mayhem: Bronx cops investigate simultaneous slashing and shooting that left three injured

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Bronx police officers were busy Friday night responding to simultaneous, separate shooting and slashing incidents on the same street that left three people hospitalized.

Both incidents occurred at about 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 29 at two intersections along East 149th Street in the South Bronx, about 3/4 mile away from each other, within the 40th Precinct‘s confines.

Police said the slashing involved two teenagers who were attacked at the corner of 3rd Avenue and East 149th Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found one of the victims, a 13-year-old girl, who suffered a slash wound to her head.

EMS rushed her to Harlem Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Later on Friday night, the second victim in the attack, a 16-year-old boy, walked in to Lincoln Hospital with a slash wound to his stomach area. He was admitted and listed in stable condition, law enforcement sources said.

Authorities said the shooting occurred near the corner of East 149th Street and Prospect Avenue, where a 68-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm.

WABC-TV reported that surveillance camera from a nearby smoke shop showed the unidentified shooters may have targeted two men who had exited the establishment.

EMS rushed him to Lincoln Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, police reported.

So far, no arrests have been made in either case, law enforcement sources said. The investigations remain ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding either incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.