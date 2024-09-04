Bronx teacher shot with stray bullet at school one day before classes are set to begin

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A stray bullet burst through a Bronx public school window on Wednesday and wounded a teacher a day before schools are set to reopen, authorities said.

The incident occurred at about 11:50 a.m. on Sept. 4 inside Angelo Patri Middle School (MS) 391, located at 2190 Folin St. in Tremont.

Based on a preliminary investigation, law enforcement sources said the victim, a 33-year-old teacher, was inside the facility preparing for the start of school on Thursday when the stray shot blasted through the window and struck him in the hand.

Officers from the 46th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the educator to Saint Barnabas Hospital, and he is expected to survive his injuries. Detectives do not believe the teacher was the intended target.

While police did not immediately have information regarding the cause of the shooting, NYPD officials are expected to release more information in the coming hours.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the perpetrator’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.