Cops cuff suspect wanted for shooting 5-year-old Bronx girl

A person of interest in the shooting that left a 5-year-old Bronx girl injured last month has been taken into custody after fleeing the state, sources with knowledge of the investigation reported.

According to sources, alleged 26-year-old gunman Curtis White was cuffed in Pennsylvania and is awaiting extradition to New York.

Curtis was announced as a person of interest earlier this month by Acting Police Commissioner Edward Caban one day after he visited Zamayia Miles in the hospital.

“It was not only heartbreaking, it’s infuriating. As a parent, it made me angry. That should make every single one of us angry,” Caban said earlier this month. “We made a promise to her and to her family. We promise that we will never rest until her shooter is found and held accountable.”

The 5-year-old was sitting in the back of a car in White Plains Road and East 213rd Street at around 7 p.m. on June 30 as her family attended a vigil for a man who had been shot to death in the same area 24 hours prior. Police believe that Curtis possibly mistook a passing backfiring as gunfire, which prompted him to fire wildly, striking the girl in the back.

Miles was rushed to Montefiore Hospital where she underwent surgery and is expected to recover, according to police sources.

White is apparently a convicted felon who was booked on an attempted murder charge in 2015 for allegedly shooting another individual, police said. He was also cuffed in Atlanta, Georgia for possessing and transporting a firearm after the 2015 conviction.

It is currently unclear when White is exactly expected to be extradited back to the Big Apple.