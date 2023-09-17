Cops investigate fatal shooting of 80-year-old Bronx man

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of an 80-year-old man in the Bronx early Sunday morning.

Officers were on patrol in Highbridge at around 1 a.m. on Sept. 17 when they heard shots fired near the intersection of West 168th Street and Ogden Avenue. When they arrived, cops found 80-year-old Marcelino Valerio of Townsend Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head.

EMS responded and pronounced Valerio — who lived just 10 blocks from the scene — dead. There are currently no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Shootings are down slightly year-to-date in the Bronx’s 44th Precinct, where Valerio’s killing occurred, according to Police Department data. As of Sept. 10, when the most recent data is available, there were 35 reported shootings in the area — down 22% from 45 during the same time last year. Reports of murder are also down 33% year-over-year.