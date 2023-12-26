Police searching for 5 suspects who stabbed man during Bronx subway robbery on Christmas Eve

The suspects stabbed the man during the robbery at the Mosholu Parkway train station on Christmas Eve.

Police are searching for the five suspects who brutally robbed a man at a Bronx train station on Dec. 24.

According to the investigation, the suspects approached the 44-year-old victim on the platform of the Mosholu Parkway train station in Norwood at around 5:30 p.m, and began punching him.

One of the suspects then brandished a knife and stabbed the man multiple times.

The quintet of criminals then snatched the victim’s cell phone and fled the station before police arrived.

Paramedics, meanwhile, rushed the bloodied victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.