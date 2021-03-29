Residents displaced by massive four-alarm fire at Bronx apartment building | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A number of residents narrowly managed to escape a raging four-alarm fire inside a Bronx apartment building on Sunday night.

Fire Department sources said the blaze broke out at about 8:16 p.m. on March 28 inside 135 West 183rd St. in University Heights.

The first arriving FDNY units observed heavy fire and smoke shooting out of a top-floor apartment. The conditions were made worse as strong winds blew through the area, complicating firefighting operations.

“Our units were here in four minutes. We already had fire in one of the top apartments that was driven by a heavy wind condition,” said FDNY Assistant Chief John Hodgens. “Our units did an interior fire attack, and also we had to set up exterior streams with our tower ladders. We had to work aggressively, and we were able to knock most of the fire down relatively quickly.”

Five firefighters and two residents suffered minor injuries, including smoke inhalation, Fire Department sources. Two firefighters were hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries, according to the FDNY.

Some 175 firefighters wound up being called to battle the raging inferno as it spread through numerous apartments and the cockloft area, between the roof and ceiling on the top floor of the building.

The American Red Cross of Greater New York reported providing relief to 25 people from nine households who were temporarily displaced by the fire. The nonprofit group provided them with temporary lodging, supplies and financial assistance.

Anyone affected by the fire who did not connect with a Red Cross representative can contact 877-RED-CROSS (press option 1).

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control at about 10:18 p.m. The cause is now under investigation by FDNY marshals.