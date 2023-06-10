Brooklyn banquet hall shooting leaves man dead, cops searching for suspect

Police officers at the scene of a deadly Brooklyn shooting at a banquet hall on June 10, 2023.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Brooklyn detectives are investigating a deadly shooting at a banquet hall on Saturday morning in which a man lost his life.

Police sources said the murder occurred at 4:19 a.m. on June 10 inside the K&L Manor banquet hall at 4501 Glenwood Road, off East 45th Street, in Flatlands at about 4:19 a.m. on June 10.

Officers from the 67th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the unconscious and unresponsive victim, a 29-year-old man, inside the location with a bullet wound to his head.

Police sources did not provide a possible motive for the shooting. A source familiar with the case said that a handgun was found in the victim’s waistband.

EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released his identity, pending family notification.

Well past sunrise on Saturday, officers cordoned off the area around the banquet hall while the investigation proceeded.

No arrests have been made in the case, police said. Sources said officers are looking for a suspect described as a man with a light complexion who wore a red hooded sweatshirt and a baseball cap, and was seen fleeing the scene southbound along East 45th Street shortly after the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the case can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Shootings are up in the 67th Precinct so far in 2023, according to the most recent CompStat report, with 17 incidents resulting in 21 injuries year-to-date through June 4. That’s up from the 15 shootings and 20 related injuries reported during the same period in 2022.