Brooklyn

Locals raise $15K in one day for Giovanni’s Brooklyn Eats, Brooklyn restaurant ravaged by fire

By Meaghan McGoldrick & Lloyd Mitchell
Photo Jun 24 2023, 11 56 30 AM
Firefighters work to extinguish a two-alarm fire at Giovanni’s Brooklyn Eats Saturday morning, June 24.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A Brooklyn restaurant is looking to rebuild after a two-alarm fire tore through its kitchen over the weekend.

The blaze broke out just after 11 a.m. on June 24 inside Giovanni’s Brooklyn Eats, near the corner of Prospect Avenue and Eighth Avenue in Park Slope. Firefighters arrived to find heavy black smoke pouring out of the establishment.

The inferno extended into the ductwork of the building, according to Fire Department officials, and it took just over 100 firefighters utilizing three hose-lines to bring the fire under control.

A GoFundMe for the family-run Italian restaurant has already raised more than $15,000. Though no one was hurt, the eatery “sustained significant damage,” according to the crowdfunding page.

“As everyone knows, Giovanni’s is more than a restaurant, it’s an integral part of the Brooklyn community, where families celebrate landmark events and musicians spontaneously gather to play jazz classics,” the page reads.

More than 100 firefighters operated three hose-lines to knock down the blaze.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The devastating blaze comes as Giovanni’s, which boasts “real Italian dishes made from real Italian family recipes,” continues to bounce back from pandemic-related losses, according to the GoFundMe.

Patrons quickly opened their wallets, and many flooded the comments with messages of support.

“There’s no place like it,” wrote one donor, “where you walk in and feel right at home.”

The fire remains under investigation by the FDNY Fire Marshals office.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

