Cops probe deadly shooting outside Brooklyn public housing complex | amNewYork

BY LLOYD MITCHELL

A 34-year-old man was shot and killed under the scaffolding surrounding an apartment building in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, police reported.

The deadly shooting just after 11 a.m. on Dec. 30 at the Armstrong Houses, a NYCHA complex located at 286 Lexington Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Cops from the 79th Precinct found the victim with gunshot wounds to the legs, chest and torso. The victim was removed to Woodhull Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Multiple shell casings were recovered at the tapes off crime scene.

According to Pierre Lax “there was a shooting around the corner from here yesterday [Tuesday].”

No arrests have been made thus far in Wednesday’s shooting, and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.