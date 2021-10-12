Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

After a campaign event in his home borough Tuesday, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams commented on Mayor Bill de Blasio’s decision to replace the Gifted and Talented program, this time elaborating on his education plan.

As mayor, Adams says he would “reserve the right” to implement his own vision for accelerated learning, despite de Blasio’s lame duck effort to drastically change the program for high-achieving public school students.

De Blasio’s “Brilliant NYC” plan would move the normal entrance exam, which begins at four years old, to a screening process of rising third graders.

“Under this plan, current students in G&T classes will remain in their program so their education is not disrupted. But, beginning with next year’s kindergarten class, all of them will have access to accelerated instruction in their classrooms,” said Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter during the mayor’s daily press briefing Oct. 12.

They would serve more students by allowing access to accelerated learning in every kindergarten class, going from 2,500 students to 65,000.

This plan seems directly in line with Adams comments later that day.

“I want to expand access to accelerated learning,” he said. He added that he wants to take time to look over the mayor’s plan and decide if it fits with his values.

“A major part of the plan that I’m most excited for is the engagement side. The most magic happens when everyone has a seat at the table and we’re getting out in every community to hear their ideas and feedback on Brilliant NYC,” Porter said.

Should parents support the initiative, their kindergarteners will be prepared for a chance at Brilliant NYC while Adams is already mayor, if he wins the election in just a few weeks.

If the Brooklyn borough president becomes mayor, he’ll also appoint his own school’s chancellor. When asked if he was considering Porter for his team, Adams said, “I won’t rule anybody out,” and had positive remarks about her work.

He would not confirm if she was the right or wrong choice for the job on his potential team.