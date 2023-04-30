Cops seek crook who snatched cell phone from Brooklyn straphanger waiting for R at Bay Ridge Avenue

Cops are looking for the suspect they say swiped a cell phone from a Brooklyn straphanger Saturday afternoon.

According to police, a 29-year-old woman was on the northbound platform of the R line, inside the Bay Ridge Avenue station, when an unknown perp approached her and snatched her phone — an iPhone 12 Max — out of her hand.

The suspect, described by police as a 5’10” tall, 150-pound man with a medium complexion, slim build and facial hair, then fled the station. He was last seen wearing a black winter hat with a white Nike logo, a red hooded sweatshirt with a “Jordan” design on the front and black shorts with a white Nike logo on the left leg.

The victim was not injured, authorities said.

Police released security camera footage from inside the train station on Sunday, depicting the individual being sought.

According to Police Department data, reports of robbery are up a whopping 80% year-to-date in the 68th Precinct, where Saturday’s incident occurred. As of April 23, when the most recent data is available, there were 27 reported robberies in the precinct — which encompasses Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton — up from just 15 during the same time frame last year.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.