Subway assailants sought for attack on Brooklyn D train platform

Police are still looking for the pair of perps they say assaulted a straphanger waiting to catch the D train in Brooklyn last month.

Authorities on May 2 released new security camera footage depicting the duo wanted for beating a 22-year-old man inside the D train station at 62nd Street and New Utrecht Avenue. According to cops, the victim was sitting on a bench on the southbound platform at around 10:50 p.m. on Monday, April 3, when the two teenage suspects approached him and asked what he was looking at.

The first suspect allegedly punched the victim in the face and cut him on his left forearm with an unknown sharp object while police say the second suspect kicked him in the leg multiple times.

Both assailants then boarded a southbound D train and exited at the 18th Avenue station, where they fled in an unknown direction. The victim was taken by EMS to NYU Langone-Brooklyn in stable condition.

The first suspect is described by police as a young man in his late teens, with a medium complexion and thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

The second suspect is described by police as a young man in his late teens, with a medium complexion, thin build and “large” black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a black vest, black pants and black & red sneakers.

The two were caught on camera leaving the 18th Avenue station after the crime.

Reports of felony assault are up more than 50% year-to-date in the 62nd Precinct, where this incident occurred, according to Police Department Data. As of April 23, when the most recent data is available, there were 61 reported felony assaults in the precinct — up from 40 during the same time last year.

The precinct serves a swath of southwestern Brooklyn, including Bensonhurst, Mapleton, and Bath Beach.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.