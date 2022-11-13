Subway sicko in Brooklyn sought for lewd sex act on 3 train

Brooklyn transit cops are looking for the subway sicko who pleasured himself in front of a woman on the 3 train last week.

The NYPD released images Sunday of the suspect behind the perverted incident on board a southbound train between the Pennsylvania and Livonia Avenue stations at 9:10 p.m. on Nov. 4.

According to police, a 21-year-old female commuter was left shaken on Nov. 4 after a pervert accosted her during her nighttime commute. Cops said the suspect approached the 21-year-old woman with his genitalia exposed, then proceeded to masturbate in front of her while demanding her cellphone.

Seconds later, cops said, the perverted perp suddenly broke away and fled the train. Police report that the woman did not receive any physical injuries during the incident.

Cops describe the creep as a man with a dark complexion in his early 20s and standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweater, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.