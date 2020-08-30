Bystanders helped stop creep from raping woman at Upper East Side subway station: cops

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are looking for the deviant who attempted to rape a woman at a Upper East Side subway station on Saturday, only to be stopped when a group of passengers intervened.

Law enforcement sources said the attempted sex assault happened at 11 a.m. on Aug. 29 at the Lexington Avenue-63rd Street station.

Police reported that the suspect approached the 25-year-old female victim as she waited on the platform for a Q train. He then pushed the woman to the ground, then climbed on top of her and attempted to rape her.

But other passengers nearby began forming a crowd. One of the individuals pulled out their cellphone and recorded the suspect, while on top of the victim, being startled. He then got off the victim and left.

The incident was reported to the 19th Precinct and the NYPD Transit Bureau. Cops said the victim suffered minor injuries, but refused medical attention at the scene.

On Aug. 30, the NYPD released video footage of the suspect. He’s described as a man with a medium complexion with a black afro and facial hair, who was last seen wearing sunglasses, a black long-sleeved shirt, dark cargo pants and brown shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.