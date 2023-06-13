Cops looking for 3 men who allegedly robbed two Midtown Manhattan stores at knifepoint

Police are looking for three men, pictured, allegedly wanted for two robberies that took place in Manhattan Saturday (NYPD)

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Three men allegedly robbed a dry-cleaning store and a bakery at knifepoint in Midtown Manhattan Saturday, according to police.

The suspects allegedly entered High Point Cleaners, located on East 40th Street near 2nd Avenue, at around 10:55 a.m., when one of the three men displayed a knife and demanded cash from a 40-year-old employee. A second suspect then went behind the counter and took $100, police said.

The trio then exited the store and fled westbound on 39th Street.

The second robbery allegedly took place less than an hour later at Buttercup Bake Shop located on Madison Avenue near 33rd Street. One of the men approached a female cashier with a knife and demanded cash, cops said.

A second man then took approximately $600 from the register. The suspects then fled the scene on foot. There were no reported injuries as a result of the robberies.

The police have released footage taken from the scene of the first robbery.

Anyone with information pertaining to the robberies is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).