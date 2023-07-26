Cops seek crook for Upper East Side subway snatch

Security camera footage of the suspect, cops say, stole a cell phone from a woman as she stepped off a Q train in Manhattan last month.

Cops are still looking for the crook who robbed a woman of her cell phone inside an Upper East Side train station last month.

At around 9:10 a.m. on June 16, a 28-year-old woman was exiting a northbound Q train at the 72nd Street/Second Avenue station in Manhattan when police say she was approached by an unidentified individual. The perpetrator then allegedly shoved her and swiped her phone before fleeing the station in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported.

Police on Wednesday released new surveillance photos of the suspect, seen wearing a grey Nike hoodie, a baseball cap and tight dark-colored pants, in hopes of catching the crook.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.