Holiday lights and magic at Brookfield Place, World Trade Center | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Ever adaptable, the holiday season is not cancelled in NYC. Luxury shopping destination Brookfield Place, across from the World Trade Center has an impressive roster of events, food and drinks and eclectic stores, making it the perfect destination to escape the cold for a family day, date night or meeting place for friends. In addition to holiday-themed events, pick up some gifts at Brookfield Place’s high-end stores including Louis Vuitton, Gucci, J Crew and Babesta, get your beauty hit at Drybar or browse the stacks for a good read at Shakespeare and Co.

The Rink at Brookfield Place

For its first holiday reveal, The Rink at Brookfield Place is now open to visitors. The 7,350 square foot skating rink offers a peaceful outdoor spot to skate in a more relaxed space than the Rockefeller and Central Park rinks, with stunning views of the Hudson River and surrounding cityscape. The fee is $15 for a 60-minute skating session with skate rental available for $5. If you feel like splashing out you can book a one-on-one skating lesson, with prices starting at $45 for a 15-minute introduction, or take part in a COVID-mindful “skating pod” session aimed at groups of up to five children.

For hours of operation, prices and booking information visit www.therinkatbrookfieldplace.net.

Palm & Marble at Brookfield Place – Opening November 16

Brookfield Place will offer New Yorkers and visitors a new and unique dining offering this winter with the opening of Palm and Marble at BFPL. A one-of-a-kind experience, this new concept will allow guests to enjoy popular Brookfield Place restaurants and eateries under the palms of the Winter Garden.

For more details visit www.bfplny.com/winter-garden

Winter Vinyl: Artwork by Reyna Noriega – On display now through December

Each year, Brookfield Place features a winter themed installation on its glass exterior and this year, it is a vibrant and unique vinyl by artist Reyna Noriega. Reyna Noriega is an Afro-Latina author, educator and visual artist whose work is inclusive, conscious and forward-thinking. In years prior, some of the installations included snowballs, snowflakes, a sweater design, and a winter scene.

Reindeer Roundup at Brookfield Place – Open November 27 – December 24

This interactive family-friendly experience asks participants to explore Brookfield Place and hunt for Santa’s lost reindeers. Visitors will walk around the shopping center in search of virtual “magic snowflakes” that will help identify where the AR reindeers are located. For those who find all the loose reindeers, there will be a special prize waiting at the concierge.

Luminaries – Open November 27 – January 8

Back by popular demand, Luminaries, designed by the LAB at Rockwell Group, returns to Brookfield Place with a slew of mesmerizing installations and programming. Luminaries features a canopy of colorful lights emitting from hundreds of lanterns suspended among the palms in the Winter Garden at Brookfield Place. Each day from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, there will be touchless wishing stations located on the ground allowing visitors to send a motion-activated wish to the canopy of lanterns above, prompting a magical display of lights and colors to appear. For each wish made at this stations, Brookfield Place will donate $1, up to $25,000 to Relief Opportunities for All Restaurants (ROAR). There will also be light shows at the top of every hour from 8:00AM to 10:00 PM, featuring beloved songs including “Winter Wonderland” by Michael Bublé, “Silver Bells” by Tony Bennett, “Let It Snow” by Pentatonix, and “Carol of the Bells” by The Bird and The Bee

Information on all of the events and amenities is available at www.bfplny.com