Cops need the public’s help in finding two armed bandits who held up a marijuana paraphernalia shop on the Lower East Side Monday afternoon.

Police released video Tuesday of the costly caper which occurred at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 27 inside the Dubai Cannabis Supply store at 105 Stanton St.

As shown in the video, the suspects confronted a 34-year-old male clerk behind the counter. One of the crooks displayed a firearm and demanded both cash and merchandise from the worker.

The gun-toting crook showed the worker the butt of his weapon, concealed in his jacket, while his partner placed various items on the counter.

Seconds later, the suspects are shown toting bags full of merchandise while the clerk empties the cash register. All told, cops said, the crooks fled the location with $2,200 in cash and $6,800 in valuables.

Police reported that the perpetrators were last seen heading westbound on Stanton Street.

The incident was reported to the 7th Precinct. The clerk was not injured.

Both robbers were described as men with dark complexions wearing black clothing and blue surgical gloves.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.