Cops looking for anti-Semite who allegedly scrawled a swastika outside Hebrew Union College in Manhattan: NYPD

Police are looking for this man in connection to anti-Semitic graffiti scrawled on a wall outside Hebrew Union College in Manhattan (NYPD and GMaps)

Cops are looking for a hate-filled man who allegedly scrawled a swastika on a wall outside Hebrew Union College in Manhattan last week.

The anti-Semite allegedly targeted the college, located at 1 West 4th Street, at around 4:50 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, and drew a swastika on the wall with blue chalk. He then fled on foot eastbound on West 4th Street toward Broadway, police said.

The suspect is described as having short dark hair, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and had a dark colored backpack.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating. Cops have released a photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).