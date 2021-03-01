20-year-old man fights for life after being shot in head on Upper West Side | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 20-year-old man is clinging to life after being shot in the head on the Upper West Side on Sunday night, police reported.

The incident happened at about 11:41 p.m. on Feb. 28 at the corner of Columbus Avenue and West 104th Street.

Officers from the 24th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about a reported shooting there, found the victim with a gunshot wound to his head.

Paramedics rushed him to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

At this point in the investigation, police have neither determined what sparked the shooting, nor have they obtained a description of the suspect involved.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing probe, cops said.