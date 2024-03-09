Man killed, woman loses feet after being struck by Manhattan subway trains: cops

One person lost their life while another lost both of their feet after being struck by Manhattan trains in two separate incidents on Saturday morning, police confirmed.

A man lost his life and a woman lost her feet after they were struck by subway trains in two separate Manhattan incidents on Saturday morning, police reported.

Authorities said the first incident occurred at around 10:26 a.m. on March 9 inside of the Fulton Street station in the Financial District, where a man and a 26-year-old woman got into an argument in what police believe was a domestic dispute.

The argument ended, cops said, when the man shoved onto the tracks and toward an incoming, Brooklyn-bound 3 train. Police said the train hit the victim, ripping her feet off in the process.

EMS rushed the woman to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. Police continue to search for the man who shoved her.

About an hour later, police reported that a man was killed when he was struck by a train at 11:33 a.m. on March 9 at the 53rd Street-7th Avenue stop on the E line in Midtown.

Officers from Transit District 1 were alerted to a person on the tracks of the E line. They subsequently found the unidentified man under an E train; EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Cops are not suspecting criminality at this time. However, police are asking for eyewitnesses in the first incident to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding that incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). You can submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.