Armed crook swipes cash from children’s store in Chelsea

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are looking for the public’s help in finding the armed bandit who robbed a children’s clothing store in Chelsea last week.

The stickup happened at about 3:15 p.m. on April 23 inside the Lucky Wang store at 82 7th Ave.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator walked up to a 61-year-old male clerk, displayed a firearm and then issued a verbal threat to the work.

Cops said the crook then went to the store counter and removed $100 in cash. He then walked out of the store and headed southbound along 7th Avenue.

The incident was reported to the 10th Precinct. The clerk was not injured.

On April 30, the NYPD released images of the suspect, who’s shown at one point with the stolen cash in hand.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.