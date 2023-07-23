14 injured, one arrested after 10-car pile-up just off Manhattan Bridge

14 people injured in a 10 car collision during the early hours of Sunday.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Fourteen people were injured – one critically — and another person was arrested early Sunday morning after a 10-car pile-up just off of the Manhattan Bridge.

Officials are still investigating the crash, which police sources say occurred at approximately 3:05 a.m., leaving debris, twisted metal, and pulverized cars strewn across Canal Street and Bowery, with one vehicle completely flipped over.

A total of 10 vehicles were involved in the pile-up, FDNY sources said. Thirteen people suffered minor injuries and one other is in serious condition.

“I heard the car come from behind me, I couldn’t believe he was not going to stop. I was shocked,” Mohamed Aboena Aabas, an Uber driver who got caught up in the collision, told amNewYork Metro. “I was scared, I can’t believe someone drove like that.”

Another eyewitness who didn’t want to be named told amNewYork Metro that the driver who initiated the chaos appeared to be intoxicated.

“He looked drunk,” one of the drivers said.

Responding officers and firefighters cordoned off the Manhattan Bridge as they worked to aid those involved in the wreck. The FDNY also reported that they put out a small fire associated with the massive collision.

Police say they arrested one driver whose Mercedes had flipped at the scene, who is officially awaiting charges.