Teenage brothers go missing near East Village laundromat

Cops in the East Village are searching for two teenage brothers who went missing near a neighborhood laundromat on Friday afternoon.

Police said Malachi Casey, 14 and Juanell Mapp, 13, were last seen hanging out in front of the laundromat at 324 East 5th Street at about 5 p.m. on June 11.

The children’s mother told police that she spotted the boys standing in front of the location while she was inside doing wash. A few moments later, when she turned back toward the front of the store, she realized they were gone.

It’s not clear, at this point in the investigation, why the boys had left — of if they were accompanied by anyone else.

The mother reported their disappearance to the 7th Precinct. Early on Saturday morning, the NYPD released images of the two teenagers hoping the public can help find them.

Police described Casey as standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds, with a thin build and a light complexion. He has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with the word “good fellow” written in white on the front, and camouflage pants.

Mapp stands at 5 feet, 4 inches tall with a medium build, a dark complexion and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray pants with white stripes on the side, and white Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.