Gunman opens fire on off-duty cop in possible Harlem carjacking attempt

A would-be car thief who opened fire on an off-duty police officer in a possible carjacking attempt in Harlem Wednesday remains at large, it was reported.

Law enforcement sources said the trouble began at about 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 8, as the off-duty officer attempted to park his Audi at the corner of Macombs Place and West 154th Street.

Authorities said the unidentified man approached the vehicle and, using a firearm, began tapping on the passenger’s side window to get the officer’s attention.

But the maneuver, cops said, prompted the officer to put his Audi in drive and begin pulling away. The gunman then opened fire, blasting several shots at the officer’s vehicle.

Though the Audi was hit with bullets, police said, neither the officer nor anyone else were injured.

After firing the shots, authorities noted, the gunman entered a silver SUV nearby and fled the scene.

Officers from the 32nd Precinct responded to the incident. According to WABC-TV, it’s believed the incident was an attempted carjacking.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case, cops noted.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.